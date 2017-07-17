OSU’s Program 60 offers seniors free classes

Jill Bonnough

Some of Ohio’s oldest citizens are joining students in class, due to a state-mandated program.

Program 60 is a free program offered by the Office of Continuing Education to Ohio residents who are at least 60 years old, said Michael Hoza, program coordinator.

Originally called Program 65, it began at OSU on Jan. 8, 1974, after then OSU President Harold Enarson encountered the program at the University of Denver and was inspired by the idea of providing the opportunity for older persons to continue learning, said Latina Rockhold, spokeswoman for the office of continuing education.

Enarson presented the idea to the Board of Trustees when he returned and their approval allowed the program to begin, Rockhold said.

Members of the Ohio legislation were encouraged by the program, inspiring Senate Bill 497, which was passed April 29, 1976, she said.

“The bill required all state supported colleges and universities to permit senior citizens, age 60 or older to attend classes on a non-tuition, non-credit, space available basis,” Rockhold said.

“I retired from National City bank in 1999 and probably started taking classes in 2000,” said Jack Isacson, a 67-year-old program participant.

“When I learned about (the program) I thought, oh wow, this is a chance to take all the courses I did not get to take when I was earning my degree,” Isacson said.

“I think it is the best thing since sliced bread, with or without peanut butter,” Isacson said. “It allows you to take courses all across the spectrum.”

Participants are permitted to take part in nearly any course at OSU other than those in the law and medical schools, provided it has the space availability, Isacson said.

“The most popular are humanities, history of art, foreign language, computer technology and English,” Hoza said.

Many students take courses in order to prepare for a vacation they are planning to take, Hoza said.

The program provides them with a free opportunity to learn a foreign language or the history of what they are interested in studying, he said.

Those in the program are often members of the Program 60 Association.

The Program 60 Association is a voluntary educational, social and service organization associated with Program 60. Membership is $3 per year,” according to the program Web site.

“The association administers Program 60 and makes sure people are volunteered to help people sign up for classes,” Isacson said. “We also have several social functions during the year with speakers at most. We have an annual meeting as well, which Archie Griffin will be speaking at this year.”

The association’s largest role is to run the registration for the program. Although continuing education is in charge of the program, the association does a majority of the work, Hoza said.

“The association plays an important role, if for no other reason than that we help sign people up for classes,” Isacson said. “You get to meet all kinds of people and generally provide assistance. We are also ambassadors for letting people know the program exists.”

The program not only provides a wonderful opportunity for the participants, but also for those involved in the process, Hoza said.

The professors and students in classes with the participants can learn from the participants’ different points of view and enthusiasm for learning, he said.

“The professors seem so happy to have you in class,” Isacson said. “They are really down to earth and glad to have you there.”