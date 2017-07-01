Josh Mandel promises change in Ohio State return

“Do they still have BuckID(s) here?” Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Ohio State alum Josh Mandel asked when he visited campus Wednesday night.
With Election Day less than two weeks away, Mandel’s visit marks the first time a major Republican candidate has visited campus since Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan’s Sept. 1 visit to Ohio Stadium.
“It was important for me to come because this is my alma mater,” Mandel said, looking to usher in a “new generation of leadership in Washington.”
Mandel is a former two-term Undergraduate Student Government president and current State of Ohio Treasurer. He was first elected as a House Rep. for the 17th Ohio District in 2006 and was re-elected in 2008.
Nicole Williams, second-year in international studies and USG member, attended the event as an undecided voter.
“As far as voting goes, I still don’t know,” Williams said. “I’m here to learn more.”
During the 40-minute event Mandel addressed what he believes are key issues in the upcoming election: job creation, sustainable energy, fiscal responsibility and change in Washington.
“Those of you with older brothers and sisters probably hear the stories of folks graduating from Ohio State, OU (Ohio University), Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green (State University) and they can’t find jobs and that’s not how it’s supposed to be in this country,” Mandel said.
Michael Flannagan, communications director for OSU College Democrats, said Mandel “does not have students’ best interest in mind.”
“(Democratic Sen. seeking re-election) Sherrod Brown fought to have a deal that would prevent our interest loans from doubling and he supported adding more funds to the Pell Grant program,” Flannagan said.
While Mandel said he believes making college more affordable is important, he said ensuring students have a job after college is even more important.
According to an Oct. 23 Rasmussen Report, Brown is in the lead with 48 percent of the vote to Mandel’s 44 percent.
Despite this report, Niraj Antani, communications director for OSU College Republicans, said he believes Mandel will be Ohio’s next senator.
“I think Ohio being the battleground of battlegrounds is always going to be a tight race, but I think Josh can pull off the win,” Antani said.
The event marked the first in the USG speaker series, and there are plans to co-sponsor an event with OSU College Democrats, however details are not finalized at this time.
Mandel said he was “pleasantly surprised” at the number of people who came out and the mix of both Republicans and Democrats.
“Our No. 1 priority is not about partisan leaning, it is about educating the student body,” said USG President Taylor Stepp.
Brown made a visit to the Wexner Medical Center around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon where he spoke to a group of construction workers about the Medical Center expansion project that stems from money provided through the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation.
https://www.dailykosbeta.com/story/2010/10/13/910135/-A-letter-from-Rabbi-Herz-to-Josh-Mandel
The above link is to an Open letter letter to Josh Mandel written 7 years ago by Rabibi Leah Herz of Canton, Ohio. I share Rabbi Herz’s sentiment and I too wrote my own letter about Muslim Hater # 1 in Ohio. That is Josh Mandel. The Middle East has ISIS and Ohio gets Josh Mandel
By Mahmoud El-Yousseph
June 29, 2017
After Governments websites in 3 states including the websites Governor John Kasich and the first lady Karin Kasich were hacked by Team System DZ with pro ISIS messages, State Treasurer Josh Mandel went on rampage by posting absurd and anti Muslims messages on his Facebook. That was even before the FBI’s Ohio field office would confirm the identity of the hackers, Mandel saw fit to blame Islam and Muslims.
To rant on Facebook, ” Wake up freedom-loving Americans” and “Radical Islam is infiltrating the heartland” without any evidence is nothing more than incitement and misinformation campaign against Muslims. It is absolutely amazing that a Jew such as Mandel has such a short memory about where such prejudice leads.
This is by no means the fist time Mr. Mandel used deceptive tactics to score a political point. During his race for state treasurer two years ago, he resorted to a fake and phony TV ad that suggested his opponent Kevin Boyce, an African-American Christian, was a Muslim.
Last December, Mr. Mandel also share a Twitter post from an Arizona man who referred to Islam as “offensive.” This makes me wonder if Mr. Mandel is mad because his website was not hacked by the pro ISIS hackers! Perhaps Mandel never met a Muslim or have visited any of the 88 Ohio mosques.
Josh Mandel graduated from OSU in 2000 and attended law school at Case Western Reserve. According to Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mandel took the bar exam, but no one can locate records of him passing it. Mandel, is the GOP nominee to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2018. Ohioans deserve honesty and integrity of any office seekers.
Josh Mandel conveniently ignore the facts of a recent report that indicates there were 355 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2015. Only two of them, the alleged suspects, were Muslims. All other 353 mass shootings were committed by White supremacist groups. According to FBI statics, over 90% of terrorist acts in the US are committed by non-Muslims.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have launched ane app called “Making Democracy Work for Everyone” in an effort to make the number of reported hate crimes match the actual number of these crimes.
CAIR also released a report showing a 57 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents in the U.S. in 2016 compared with the previous year. Over the same period there was a 44 percent increase in incidents that were officially recognized as hate crimes against Muslims. Where was Mr. Mandel hiding during those hate crimes and ugly attacks that was committed against Muslims and their institutions locally and nationwide?
Mandel should talk to and not about Muslims in America. Perhaps he can learn somethings. It is not healthy or helpful to publicly insult and defame your follow Muslims citizens. This Muslim observer take comforts by the fact that the Middle East has ISIS and Ohio gets Josh Mandel. They are both two sides of the same coin.
Mahmoud El-Yousseph
Retired USAF Veteran
Westerville, Ohio