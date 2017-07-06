More than $374M donated to Ohio State in fiscal year 2013

Ohio State received more than $374 million in donations during the 2013 fiscal year.
The “But for Ohio State” campaign is now more than halfway to its $2.5 billion goal, due to donations from nearly 228,300 alumni and other donors this year.
The campaign raised $365 million in 2012, about 2.5 percent less than the 2013 total. Meanwhile, University of Michigan raised $288 million during fiscal year 2012, and Purdue University raised $227.3 million in the 2010-2011 fiscal year, according to their respective websites.
The campaign raised $57.5 million for student scholarships and aid in 2013 as part of the $100 million Ohio Scholarship Challenge. The Challenge aims to create a full scholarship in each of the 88 Ohio counties and support other alumni club scholarships.
Other priority areas this year were faculty ($118.3 million), facilities ($35.2 million), research ($111 million) and innovation ($35.4 million).
Forty-five donors gave $1 million or more this year, including Sam Covelli, owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises, a franchisee of Panera and O’Charley’s. Covelli’s gift of $10 million to the OSU Department of Athletics will assist in the construction of a multisport arena.
“With a son who graduated from Ohio State and a daughter who is entering her freshman year this fall along with (owning) businesses in Columbus, we realize how special a place The Ohio State University is both academically and athletically under the great leadership of Gene Smith,” Covelli said in an email.
The OSU Alumni Association has also played a large part in the campaign thus far by instituting a universal alumni membership model that in turn increased the amount of alumni donations, with nearly $79.7 million in donations coming from alumni.
The campaign’s progress this year will allow for new innovations at OSU, interim OSU President Joseph Alutto said.
“Thanks to the generosity and goodwill of many, Ohio State will take the next important step in our university’s tradition of finding solutions to grand challenges,” Alutto said in a released statement.
The campaign is run by the OSU Foundation. Michael Eicher, senior vice president of advancement and president of the OSU Foundation, said the fundraising is a “testament” to donors’ support of OSU’s research and other initiatives.
I see a lot of interesting articles on your page. You have to spend a lot of time writing, i know how to save you a lot of time, there is a tool that creates unique, SEO friendly posts in couple of seconds,
just type in google – laranita’s free content source
I has read your article.Its Great.
I see a lot of interesting articles on your website. You have to spend a lot of time writing many articles, thank you for your articles, today learn so much from your website.
Do you have pinterest account?
is the compaign completely finished or still undergoing for next round?
i appreciate such a big donation. So when your project is done?
i appreciate such a big donation, people now are doing the charity work to help each other. I am looking to see your project done in the nearest future.
Wow 300 million! That’s a big donation ever!
I have read your article, it is very great article. Thanks!
I have read your article. It is very great. Thanks!
This is awesome post. I will follow your site.
Thanks for sharing.
Really nice post. Thanks for sharing this information.
Do you have Facebook page?
Do you have Twitter ? let me follow you.
Wow it’s a lot of money.
I will help donate more let me know about your Gmail
Do you have Google Plus? let me follow u.
Great post. Thanks for sharing this information.
I will help donate more let me know about your Gmail
Great post. Thanks for sharing this information.
its useful and I’m really enjoyable to read about relating to money matters. Thank you!
Thanks for sharing this information.
That is a lot of money. The decision is huge.
Thanks for your nice article, Donation can help a lot of people.
Nice article! thanks amaperfect.com
Nice article! thanks
Is this campaign finished or still not?
I had read your article.It great
Very informative post, keep posting more
The article is nice, let me comment and follow your website
Oh That’s huge money
It’s good news for University students of Ohio State. I wish the campaign reach its $2.5-billion goal. Please keep me updated!
Thank you for sharing your journey, then and now!
Great job! thanks for providing lots money!
Very informative post, it’s very useful and I’m really enjoyable to read. thank for share this with us!
Thanks for your nice article, Donation can help a lot of people.
Do you have pinterest account?
Really great article and thank for sharing.
Sam Covelli, he is a businessman very unusual, I greatly admired.
you got very interesting content , I have read your article it’s very amazing and look cool ,
I appreciate thanks for your sharing !!!!!
Awesome blog. I’m really interesting. thank for sharing!!!
Great post, I really love this. Waiting to see more such a post…:)
Nice article! thanks!! I’m really interesting. thank for sharing!!!
I’m really interesting. thank for sharing!!!
Do you have new info from 2015 or 2016 years?
dsgdfgdfgdfg
Thanks, that was a very interesting read!!!
I have read your article, it is great article. Please share more posts I will waiting to see more such a post…:)
Hi, is the donation ended yet? I am interested in helping to this matter if my website https://toptenreviewpro.com/ is growing more income so that I can afford to donate on this.