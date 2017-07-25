Cleveland Browns to bring August scrimmage to Ohio Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are taking their training camp south in August for a stop in Columbus.

The team announced Thursday morning that the “Orange & Brown Scrimmage” will be held at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 7.

“The intrasquad scrimmage is an important element of our preparation for the 2015 season,” Browns coach Mike Pettine said in a press release. “Ohio Stadium will provide a great atmosphere for our team to compete, and I’m confident our players and fans will enjoy the experience.”

Pre-game activities are scheduled to begin three hours prior to the scrimmage with a fan fest at St. John Arena, featuring autographs, music, food and more.

“We are excited to host the Browns and have them in Columbus,” OSU vice president and athletic director Gene Smith said in the release. “The Browns are a class organization, and it will be exciting for the citizens of Columbus to enjoy this experience.”

The Browns currently feature two OSU alumni on their roster: safety Donte Whitner, who played at OSU from 2003-2005, and wide receiver Brian Hartline, who donned the scarlet and gray from 2006-2008.

“It’s going to be huge for us,” Whitner said in the release. “It means a lot to me personally because I lived in Columbus, played for the Buckeyes and know what type of fan base is there for the Buckeyes and for the Cleveland Browns. It’ll be special.”

After the 2015 OSU spring game broke the all-time spring game attendance record with 99,391 people packed in The Horseshoe, Columbus mayor Michael B. Coleman said he hopes to see the same for a training camp event.

“Our entire community is thrilled to host the Cleveland Browns in Columbus at the iconic Ohio Stadium,” Coleman said in the release. “This is an exciting opportunity for Columbus sports fans and we hope to set a new attendance record and continue to show the nation how great our sports community is.”

The Browns took their scrimmage on the road last season as well, drawing over 20,000 fans to Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.

There is no time listed yet for the game, but it is set to be played in the late afternoon, according to the release.

Tickets are general admission and free to all attendees. Tickets for the public will be released June 20.