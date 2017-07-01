ISIS claims Ohio State attack

Islamic State has claimed the attack on Ohio State’s campus that occurred Monday morning, according to a translation of a post from its Amaq News Agency.

Jenan Moussa, a journalist for Arabic Al Aan TV who covers the Middle East, posted the translation in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

That Islamic State claimed the attack doesn’t mean that the attacker, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, had any communication or connection to the terrorist group. The group has often claimed attacks after they’ve happened, based on people who acted alone or in the name of Islamic State. Police have not yet declared Artan’s motive.

Artan, a third-year in logistics management, sent 11 people to the hospital after attacking them on campus with his car and a knife before being killed by University Police officer, Alan Horujko.

The terrorist organization says Artan was a “soldier of the Islamic State” according to a tweet by Moussa.