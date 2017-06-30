Letter to the Editor: EPA budget cuts could have severe consequences for Ohio

President Donald Trump has recently proposed major cuts across various federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, numerous social assistance programs, and the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA’s budget would be reduced to 1991 levels, and it’s staff to mid-1980s levels.
The EPA is an incredibly important agency, founded in 1970 by President Richard Nixon, as a response to extreme public demand for a cleaner environment. It handles a wide variety of environmental and public issues nationally, such as clean air and water, waste disposal, chemicals and toxins and public health. It protects not just the environment, but the American people, from harmful, dirty practices.
Within Ohio, the EPA works on air quality studies, river quality assessments and landfill improvements, among other issues. Without these services, citizens could be breathing extremely polluted air and drinking dirty, chemically poisoned water without even knowing it. Without landfill maintenance and improvements, erosion and degradation could make it possible for waste to leave the landfill area and create even more pollution.
Cuts to the EPA budget and staff will have direct, irreversible effects on the people and environment of Ohio, as well as nationwide. The budget is only a proposal, however, and Congress has the final say on the budget and the budget cuts. I urge Ohio’s representatives and senators to protect the EPA from these cuts, and from future attacks as well.
Lindsey Essaff
Third-year in political science
I’d say it’s even worse than his attack on the EPA. Read on:
THE TRUMP SHOW
It’s the Trump era now and this much we know,
Businessman Donald is running the show.
Though he gives not a clue of how, or when,
America under the Donald will be great again.
He works hard on the swamp – much has to go –
Comey, Yates, states attorney in toto,
Medicare, Mexicans, Wade v. Roe,
Environmental protections, Muslims, NATO,
Inheritance tax, ACA, controls on Wall Street.
Still, he does love Putin, Breitbart, his signature, sweets,
His executive orders and sending out tweets.
The media’s his enemy, NSA, EPA, FBI, too,
All make governing really hard to do.
He obstructs and colludes – what governing’s about!
Peruses his hair, with a glare, maybe a pout,
Thinks of Melania, perhaps, but she’s usually out.
“Always under attack,” is a favorite theme,
So, the wall, infrastructure, pipelines? Still just a dream.
Says climate change is a joke, that NAFTA is broke,
That ISIS will fall and Mid-East peace? A pig in a poke.
He browbeats Cubans, Krauts, Canucks – many more –
But he loves tycoons, generals, CEOs – just nobody poor.
Says he’s ever so smart, knows more than the rest,
Not so, say the Courts, he’s passed nary a test.
His favorite words are one syllable, or two –
Bigly, mad, bad, sad, sue – to name just a few.
He’s been called everything, chapter and verse –
Egomaniac, idiot, traitor, hater – sometimes worse.
Investigations and law suits fill his agenda today,
And impeachment proceedings seem not far away.
With his baits and switches, he shows clearly, a fact,
That his Trump show is just one, unbelievable act.
Rolland Amos, Severn MD