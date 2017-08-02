Football: Game times and networks announced for four more OSU games

After releasing the game times and networks for the first two Ohio State football games of the season, FOX, ESPN and the Big Ten conference revealed Wednesday the kickoff times and networks for four more games for OSU this season.

FOX will be televising at least three OSU games this season. The network will air the Sept. 16 matchup against Army and the Oct. 28 game against Penn State from Ohio Stadium, as well as the Nov. 25 season finale versus Michigan from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Those kickoff times are scheduled for 4:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and noon, respectively.

OSU’s Homecoming game, Oct. 7 game against Maryland, will begin at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. with the television network still undetermined.

The latest announced start times come six days after it was revealed that the Buckeyes’ season opener against Indiana on Aug. 31 would be aired on ESPN at 8 p.m., and their home opener against Oklahoma on Sept. 9 would begin at 7:30 p.m. with ABC broadcasting the matchup in primetime.

There is still no update on the start times or networks for OSU’s home games against UNLV, Michigan State and Illinois, or its away games against Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa.