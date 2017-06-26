Campus area crime map June 12 – 18



A burglary was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at 9 a.m. Monday at a residence located on East 17th Avenue between North Fourth and Summit Streets. According to the online police log, the resident said the suspect entered through a front window, stole $500 worth of electronics and fled through the front door.

The dead body of a 25-year-old man identified by University Police as Demautay L. Howze, was found outside the entrance of The Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University emergency room Tuesday at 1:19 p.m. The body was reportedly dead on arrival and police are continuing to investigate.

A felony theft from a motor vehicle reportedly occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday. According to the online log of the Columbus Police, a vehicle parked on East 16th Avenue near Summit Street had six car stereo speakers and an amplifier stolen from it, though there were no visible signs of damage to the vehicle.

A robbery occurred at the Portofino’s Pizza located on North High Street near West Ninth Avenue Sunday at 8:41 p.m. According to the online log of the Columbus Police, a suspect held the business at gunpoint and stole $280 in cash.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.