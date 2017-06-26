Football: 3-star class of 2018 prospect Master Teague commits to Ohio State

Three-star 2018 running back prospect Master Teague committed to Ohio State Sunday afternoon, becoming the 13th player in his class to announce his intention to play for the Buckeyes.

Teague becomes the lowest-rated player and the only three-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class. The 247Sports composite rankings slot him as the No. 501 player in the class and 25th-best prospect at his position.

Teague is the third running back in his class to commit to OSU, following four-star prospects Brian Snead (No. 80) and Westerville, Ohio, native Jaelen Gill (No. 34).

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native Teague is the second player from his state in the 2018 class to commit to play for the Buckeyes.