Football: A.J. Alexander suffered knee injury, will miss 2017 season

Ohio State will be without redshirt sophomore tight end A.J. Alexander in the fall after the backup injured his knee, which required surgery and will cause him to miss the 2017 season, a team spokesman confirmed to The Lantern on Friday.

The news was first reported by Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch.

The tight end was injured after spring practice had concluded and has already undergone surgery, according to the spokesman.

Alexander played in all 13 games for Ohio State last season, catching four passes for 27 yards.

During spring practice, Alexander saw an increased role in the offense while redshirt senior tight end Marcus Baugh rehabilitated after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Ohio State’s three redshirt sophomore tight ends – Luke Farrell, Jake Hausmann and Kierre Hawkins – will likely take larger roles in the offense given the void Alexander leaves.