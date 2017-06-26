Football: four-star lineman Matthew Jones commits to Ohio State

Ohio State’s 2018 recruiting class now sits at the top.

The Buckeyes received the commitment of four-star lineman Matthew Jones on Saturday, giving the Buckeyes the top recruiting class in the nation, according to 247sports composite team rankings.

He is the 14th prospect to commit to the Buckeyes from the 2018 class.

Jones is the top 2018 recruit from the state of New York, third-best defensive tackle and 53rd-ranked overall national prospect, according to 247sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 315 pound lineman hails from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York — the alma mater for both former Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel and redshirt freshman safety Jahsen Wint.

According to 247sports, he has been recruited primarily as an offensive lineman — either guard or center — though the team is not going to rule out using him on the defensive line.