Men’s Basketball: Braxton Beverly, Derek Funderburk exit Ohio State

Incoming freshman guard Braxton Beverly and redshirt freshman forward Derek Funderburk will no longer be with Ohio State’s men’s basketball program, coach Chris Holtmann announced in a press release Friday evening.

Beverly, a three-star prospect from Hazard, Kentucky, asked for and was granted his release from the team.

The Buckeyes dismissed Funderburk from the team for “failure to meet team expectations”. He was suspended from the team June 15.

Funderburk redshirted and did not play for the Buckeyes last season, his first at Ohio State.

Ohio State now has just nine players on their roster, including former walk-on guard Joey Lane.