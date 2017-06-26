Men’s Basketball: Four-star prospect Kyle Young flips commitment from Butler to Ohio State

Kyle Young is staying home.

The 2017 four-star forward from Massillon Jackson High School flipped his commitment from Butler to Ohio State after receiving his release from Butler.

A week following Chris Holtmann’s introduction as Ohio State men’s basketball head coach, Young, who committed back in August 2016 to Holtmann and the Butler staff that came with Holtmann to Ohio State, tweeted his decision Monday evening citing a close bond to the staff as his reasoning.

“We are very excited to add Kyle to the 2017 class,” Holtmann said in a statement. “His versatility, motor and work ethic make him a great addition to our program. We really look forward to getting him to campus to join his teammates.”

Truly believe everything happens for a reason #THEMovement 🔴🏀 pic.twitter.com/IsHYofMr0W — Kyle Young (@kyleyoung_35) June 19, 2017

Ohio State was originally one of Young’s finalists until he committed to Butler.

Ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Ohio, and 18th-best power forward in the nation by 247Sports Composite, Young never officially enrolled with Butler — the school’s summer classes don’t begin until June 26 — and will be eligible to play this season at Ohio State

Young is the third prospect to join Ohio State’s 2017 recruiting class, following four-star center Kaleb Wesson and three-star guard Braxton Beverly. Ohio State has already started summer workouts.

At Holtmann’s introductory press conference, the new coach emphasized targeting Ohio’s top prospects. The Buckeyes 2017 recruiting class now includes the top two players in the state of Ohio – Wesson (No. 1) and Young (No. 2).