Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases contracts of Ryan Pedon, Mike Schrage and Terry Johnson

Ohio State on Friday released the contracts of its three recently hired men’s basketball assistant coaches – Ryan Pedon, Mike Schrage and Terry Johnson.

Though coach Chris Holtmann received an eight-year deal, each assistant’s contract will expire after two seasons – on June 30, 2019.

Pedon will make $395,000, Schrage will be paid $325,000 and Johnson will earn $300,000 in base salary, from June 14 to Aug. 31, 2018. Each assistant will be eligible to receive raises on Sept. 1, 2018 if approved by the Board of Trustees.

Pedon, Schrage and Johnson will be eligible to earn additional compensation if the team performs well in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

If the Buckeyes are Big Ten champions, each assistant will earn an 8.5 percent increase to their base salary. They’ll also receive an 8.5 percent raise if the team advances to the Final Four. If Ohio State wins the national championship, each assistant will earn a 15 percent raise to their base salaries.

Each assistant will also be provided eight men’s basketball season tickets and four football season tickets. The trio will individually receive a $600 per month stipend to use to cover automobile costs.

Unlike Holtmann, the assistant coaches are not eligible to receive additional compensation based on the academic performance of the student-athletes.