Third threat to campus libraries deemed not credible

Two campus libraries were evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat that was called into the Ohio State Police Division dispatch number, said an OSU spokesman.

Ohio State Emergency Management tweeted Thompson Library and 18th Avenue Library had been evacuated and K-9 units were sweeping the building out of caution in response to a possible bomb threat at 11:04 p.m.

They tweeted Thompson Library and the 18th Avenue Library were cleared at 12:46 a.m. Thompson Library will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday, and 18th Avenue Library will reopen at 7:20 a.m. The 18th Avenue Library is typically open 24 hours during summer semester.

This is the third threat made to a campus library since spring semester finished.

Multiple “unsubstantiated threats,” including one to “shoot up campus” and to place bombs in bags around campus, specifically one near a library entrance were made on May 22.

Later that day, OSUPD evacuated a small area of Thompson Library after a suspicious letter was found. The Library was cleared two hours after the evacuation took place.

Information on what the letter said was not made to the public.

It is unclear whether there is a connection to the threats that have been made in the past two months.

The Lantern will update this article as information becomes available.

Update, 1:14 a.m.: This article was updated to include information on the status of the threat, as well as to include information of previous threats.