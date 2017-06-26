What’s up: June 22-28: First week of summer brings a variety of concerts and live music

Thursday, June 22

Think Like An Artist, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art. Join CMA for an evening of craft therapy, music by “MyFriendsAreFamous” and signature cocktails. Admission is pay what you want for nonmembers.

“Pride and Prejudice,” 8 p.m. at Schiller Park, Amphitheatre stage, 1069 Jaeger St. The Actors’ Theatre’s latest summer performance features the stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel. Performances will take place every Thursday through Sunday through July 16. Admission is free and donations are appreciated, according to the Actors’ Theatre.

Friday, June 23

Comfest, all day at Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St. The three-day, volunteer-run festival rings in its 45th year with the theme “The People, Yes!” and works to celebrate the Columbus community with a variety of performances, artists and foods. Admission is free.

Lil Wayne, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rapper will perform as part of 106.7 The Beat’s Summer Beatdown. Tickets are $47.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater, 769 E. Long St. The all-inclusive, non-auditioned group kicks off its three-night performance of its latest show, “Jackson Five+.” Tickets start at $30 on Ticketmaster.

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. General admission tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Saturday, June 24

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra fuses Beethoven’s Third Symphony with hits from British rock band Coldplay. General admission tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Zoo Trippin’, 8 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The local blues and rock band will perform as part of its album release celebration. Supporting acts will include Vibe & Direct, Love Alive and Skashank Redemption. Tickets are $10 on Ticketweb.

The Grandview Hop, 5 p.m. on Grandview Avenue between 1st and 5th avenues. The half-mile long stretch will feature live music, local shopping, pop-up street vendors, art, local beer and food. The hop takes place the last Saturday of June, July and August. Admission is free.

The Devil Doves, 9 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave. The local clusterfolk band will celebrate the release of its second album alongside local acts Erika Hughes and the Well-Mannered and the Jeffs.

Sunday, June 25

The Greeting Committee, 7 p.m. at the Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The indie-pop quartet will perform. Tickets are $10.25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

German Village Haus and Garten Tour, 9 a.m. at the German Village Society, 588 S. 3rd St. The 58th annual tour will give visitors access to 10 historic homes and two gardens that capture the charm of Columbus’ own piece of Germany. Tickets are $18 at Central Ohio Giant Eagle locations.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located in the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the picnic will feature handmade, vintage, fine art and jewelry from local vendors. Admission is free.

Monday, June 26

Stand Up for Stand Up, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Columbus Unscripted presents a stand up comedy show and welcomes anyone to take the stage, with a set by a guest comedian. Tickets are $5 online or at the door.

Ten for $10 Wine Tastings, 5:30 p.m. at the Refectory Restaurant and Bistro, 1092 Bethel Rd. Enjoy a casual wine tasting of wines from the southern hemisphere on the patio. Reservations are required.

Tuesday, June 27

Dispatch, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The indie-roots band will bring its “America, Location 12” tour to Columbus with special guest, Guster. Tickets are $39.99 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Born of Osiris, doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The Chicago deathcore band brings its “10 Years of The New Reign” tour to Columbus. Tickets are $18 in advance on Ticketweb and $20 at the door.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. on Pearl Alley downtown between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious foods every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

“Equal Means Equal,” 7:30 p.m. at Dirty Frank’s, 2836 W. Broad St. The Columbus eatery will screen the women’s rights documentary and will host a discussion after the film. Admission is free.

Wednesday, June 28

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Shop from local farmers, enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations and enjoy live music and food trucks. Admission is free.

311, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Nebraskan rock band will perform with special guests New Politics and The Skints. Tickets are $39.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.