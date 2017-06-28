What’s up: June 29-July 5: Independence Day celebrations and concerts across the city

Thursday, June 29

Michaela Anne, 7 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave. The indie-country artist will perform. Tickets are $10 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Corbezzolo, 8 p.m. at Ace of Cups, 2619 N. High St. Watch Ace of Cups’ local up-and-coming artist of choice perform alongside Bloodthirsty Virgins and Lisa Bella Donna in a night full of rock music. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Think Like an Artist, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. Enjoy bizarre landscapes by children’s book illustrator Mark Eberhardt and music by guitarist Ryan Craycroft. Admission is “pay what you want.”

Friday, June 30

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. on Pearl Alley downtown between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious foods every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

Pop Evil, 3 p.m. at Flannagan’s Dublin, 6835 Caine Rd, Dublin, Ohio. The rock band hailing from the state up north will headline Ronni Hunter’s Red, White & BLITZ. The event is 18 and over. Tickets start at $30 on Ticketweb.

Megadeth, 5:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The thrash metal band will perform with Meshuggah and TesseracT. Tickets are $39.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Miss May I, 6 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The pop group will perform alongside Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan and Currents. Tickets are $18 plus fees on Ticketweb.

MR Fahrenheit & The Loverboys, 6 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 N. High St. The Queen cover band will play as part of its 10 year anniversary show. Nerds in Paris will also perform. Tickets are $10 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Electric Orange Peel, 8 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern. The local progressive-rock fusion band will perform alongside Subterranean as part of its album release party. Tickets are $10 plus fees on Ticketweb.

OUAB Summer Party, 5 p.m. at Buckeye Village. Join OUAB for food trucks, inflatables, face painting and a photo booth. Admission is free.

Saturday, July 1

Gallery Hop, 4 p.m. in the Short North Arts District. Explore Columbus’ art scene with an evening of gallery exhibitions, street performances and the many restaurants and bars the district has to offer.

Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Ohio farmers will bring fresh produce to downtown Columbus every Saturday throughout the summer.

Reel Big Fish, 6 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The Californian ska-punk band will perform with The Expendables, The Queers and Tunnel Vision. Tickets are $28 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Brother’s Osborne, doors open at 12 p.m. at Flannagan’s Dublin, 6835 Caine Rd, Dublin, Ohio. The country music duo will headline 92.3 WCOL’s Red, White & Country. The event is 18 and over. Tickets start at $35 on Ticketweb.

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Harmony Project joins the Columbus Symphony in this year’s Fourth of July celebration with an evening of patriotic selections and a fireworks display. General admission tickets start at $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Ohio Roller Derby, 5 p.m. at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. Witness the excitement of the 12th season of Ohio’s roller derby at this two-day event. Student tickets are $10 with a school ID.

Tie-Dye in the Park, 2 p.m. at Goodale Park. Create your own tie-dye masterpiece and enjoy the scenery –– all materials are provided. Tickets and registration are $15 and are available on Eventbrite.

Late Night Slice Birthday Party, 3 p.m. at Mikey’s Late Night Slice, 1030 N. High St. Celebrate eight years of Late Night Slice with live music, an outdoor bar and cake from Short North Piece of cake. Admission is free.

Fat Tire: Tour de Fat Columbus, 4 p.m. at Express Live. The event celebrates bikes, beer and bemusement with a day of musicians, circus performers and others acts, with a special performance by indie-pop group Smallpools. Tickets are $30 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Sunday, July 2

Fuel, 6 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The rock band is set to perform. Tickets are $18 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Brewdog Independence Day Party, 2 p.m. at Brewdog, 96 Gender Rd. Enjoy live music, barbeque and yard games throughout the day. Admission is free.

Monday, July 3

Red, White & BOOM!, 6 p.m. at Bicentennial and Genoa Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr. Over 400,000 people will gather in downtown Columbus for the 37th annual Independence Day celebration. The event will include fireworks, a parade and a variety of activities throughout the city. Admission is free.

Two Weeks Notice Comedy Showcase, 6:30 p.m. at Four Strings Brewing Co., 985 W. 6th Ave. The bi-monthly show features comedians Johnny Phillips and Georgia Barnes and a showcase of talent they curate. Admission is free.

Tuesday, July 4

Upper Arlington’s Party in the Park, 9 a.m. at Northam Park, 2070 Northam Rd, Upper Arlington, Ohio. Celebrate Independence Day with the annual parade, party and fireworks to end the night. Admission is free.

Doo Dah Parade, 10 a.m. on Buttles Avenue. The 37th annual parade starts with a day-long block party on Buttles Avenue and a humorous parade halfway through the day. Admission is free.

Platform Beer Co. 3rd Anniversary, 10 a.m. at Platform Beer Co., 408 N. 6th St. Celebrate the brewery’s birthday and receive a commemorative glass to take home with you. Admission is free.

Wednesday, July 5

The Gateway Picture Show, 8 p.m. at the Gateway Film Center Plaza. This week’s movie Wednesday will feature “The Hunger Games.” Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. The series runs every Wednesday through August 9. Admission is free.