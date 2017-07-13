Brian Golsby in contact with monitor during hours of Reagan Tokes’ abduction

Brian Golsby — the man charged with the rape, abduction and murder of Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology at Ohio State at the time — was reportedly in contact with a night monitor during the time police say he abducted Tokes.

He first called at 10 p.m. Feb. 8, saying he was on his way home from work in a warehouse on Williams Road, according to a report obtained by WBNS-TV. Tokes was abducted at 9:45 p.m. that night. The GPS attached to an ankle monitor he has worn since November puts his midnight location at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City for no more than five minutes.

Golsby called the monitor around 12:15 a.m. to say he returned home.

Tokes’ body was found at the park Feb. 9.

The Columbus Dispatch has reported that Golsby’s night monitor, Troy Williams, told him he would have to verify his work schedule with monitors “because of the length of time it took him to return that night.”

According to Ohio Administrative Code 512-12-04, prisoners during a transitional period may be moved to any approved residence and placed on electrical monitoring. Golsby wore a GPS device and lived at an East side halfway house.

The same Ohio code states that “supervising authority shall approve the prisoner’s case plan and electronic monitoring program, including weekly itinerary, and any major activity not a part of the pre-approved program.

“The department of rehabilitation and correction may contract for the continuous monitoring of each prisoner on electronic monitoring and for the verification of the status/location of the prisoner when a signal is received that indicates a possible power/equipment failure, equipment tampering, a prisoner out of place, or any other type of abnormality or unusual occurrence.”

Golsby, at the time, was involved with Nothing Into Something Real Estate Inc., a faith-based program that provides housing help through the EXIT Program. The program assists prisoners in their transition from prison to community life.

According to NISRE, Inc.’s website, they have “successfully contracted our housing program with various public and private entities in need of transitional housing placements for adults and youth in Ohio” for the past seven years.

WBNS-TV reported that Golsby called his night monitor at Nothing Into Something Real Estate Inc. multiple times throughout the night of Feb. 8, when Tokes was abducted while walking to her car from her job at Bodega Cafe in the Short North.

According to its website, Nothing Into Something Real Estate Inc. “(gives) individuals the assistance they need to make the life changes that truly matter…”

As part of its mission, NISRE Inc. runs the EXIT Program for ex-offenders transitioning from jail to community life. The 90-day program includes halfway home.

Golsby was enrolled in the program due to his early release from a six-year prison sentence for attempted rape and robbery.

Golsby has a status hearing Wednesday in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The trial date for Brian Lee Golsby is set for Feb. 23, 2018. According to court documents, Golsby waived the right to a speedy trial, which would grant him the right to be tried on or before May 12, 2017.

On April 3, Golsby was given an 18-count indictment by a grand jury in relation to the Feb. 8 robbery, rape and murder of Tokes. He is also being tried in connection to a string of robberies in German Village.

If found guilty, Golsby could be sentenced to the death penalty.