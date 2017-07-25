Campus are crime map July 17 – 23

A sexual assault was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred Sunday in cruiser district 34, which encompasses the North Campus area and surrounding neighborhoods. (Not depicted on the map.)

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 9 a.m. July 17 at an Indianola Avenue residence near East Norwich Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect or suspects entered through a possibly unlocked back door and stole over $1,000 worth of property, primarily electronics.

A man reported to Columbus Police that his Jeep, which had been parked near his residence on Summit Street near East 12th Avenue, was stolen July 17 at 6 p.m.

A theft reportedly occurred at the College Traditions shop located on West Lane Avenue near Tuttle Park Place at 6:35 p.m. on July 17. According to the Columbus Police online log, three suspects removed apparel from the store, including a box of Ohio State logo Nike jackets valued at $1,330 and a box of Nike shorts valued at $495. In all, $1,911 worth of merchandise was reported stolen.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police at the Ohio Union Wednesday at 10:50 a.m. for possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments and obstruction of official business.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police at the Oval Saturday at 12:02 a.m. for violation of open container law.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.