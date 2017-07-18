Campus Area Crime Map July 10 – 16

A man exposed himself and masturbated on the front porch of a residence on East Woodruff Avenue near Waldeck Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on July 10. The public indecency complaint was made to the Columbus Division of Police by two witnesses who said the man left the scene in an unknown direction.

A man was cited by Columbus Police for trespassing at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday when he climbed the fence around a construction site located at North High Street and West Lane Avenue in order to take photographs.

A burglary occurred at the Wings & More restaurant located on Summit Street near East Hudson Street at 5 a.m. Sunday. According to the Columbus Police online log, the doors were broken, the safe was cracked and $500 cash as well as an iPad mini were taken.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at a residence on East 14th Avenue near Big 4 Street at 6 a.m. Sunday. According to the online police log, the vehicle’s owner said the car was parked behind the residence with the keys in it.

A shooting occurred at a residence on East 11th Avenue near Indianola Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Sunday. Columbus Police responded to complaints of shots fired and found a man injured by a gunshot. The man was transferred to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.