Campus area crime map July 3 – 9

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. at Pharaoh’s Hookah Cafe on North High Street near East Eighth Avenue. According to the online police log, a man intentionally damaged a hookah after being asked to leave the establishment, then proceeded outside where he kicked out the window of a car.

A woman not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University police at 3:13 p.m. Thursday for theft at the Scarlet Ribbon Gift Shop in the Wexner Medical Center.

A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred at 9:00 p.m. Thursday on East 14th Avenue near Big 4 Street. The vehicle’s owner told Columbus Police he was playing cards at a friend’s house along with some other men he did not know. After falling asleep, the owner woke up around 1 a.m. to find his keys, truck and fellow card-players all gone.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested at Bolz Hall by University Police for possession of drugs and criminal trespass at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.