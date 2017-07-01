Campus area crime map June 26 – July 2

A burglary was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at 1 a.m. on June 26 at a residence on Summit Street near East Eighth Avenue. The reporting person told police an unknown person cut through the screen of an open window and stole an Apple laptop valued at $1,000.

A woman not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police for theft at Rhodes Hall at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on June 26 at 1:21 p.m.

A man was reportedly assaulted outside the United Dairy Farmers on North High Street near East 12th Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told Columbus Police that the suspect hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then ran off with the man’s phone which had fallen out of his pocket as he fell. The man who was hit was taken to the Wexner Medical Center emergency room to be treated for minor injuries.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.