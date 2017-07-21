Football: Barrett, Lewis and Price added to Walter Camp player of the year watch list

A trio of Ohio State football players — redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett, redshirt senior center Billy Price and redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis — have been placed on the Walter Camp player of the year watch list.

This is the fifth time Barrett — holder of over 20 records at Ohio State — has had his name placed on a preseason award watch list. He has also been named to the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Allstate Good Works Team.

The second player on the offensive side of the ball to be named to the list, Price is the only offensive lineman in the country whose name was selected as a potential preseason pick to win the award. The first-team All-American lineman from a season ago, Price has also seen his name added to the watch lists for the Rimington Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

Joining that pair on the list is Lewis, the 2016 Big Ten defensive lineman of the year. Like Price, Lewis has also garnered preseason award attention, with his name landing on a pair of defensive player of the year awards: the Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Award.

The semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 17, with the winner set to be announced on Dec. 8.