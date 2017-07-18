Football: Campbell, Baker, Worley named to national watch lists

Ohio State’s wide receiver and punt and kickoff returner Parris Campbell was named to the Paul Hornung watch list Monday, while linebackers Jerome Baker and Chris Worley were put on the Butkus Award watch list.

The Butkus Award is given to nation’s top linebacker and was last won by a Buckeye in 2007 when James Laurinaitis took home the award. The Hornung, which a Buckeye has never won in its seven-year existence, is awarded to the nation’s most versatile player in a major college football conference by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Baker and Worley were staples of the 2016 linebacking corp and figure to lead a fierce unit in 2017. Baker, a junior from Cleveland, tallied 83 tackles last season, including 9.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He started 12 of 13 games for Ohio State and recorded a career high 15 tackles against Michigan.

Worley, a senior captain from Cleveland, recorded 70 tackles last season and started in all 13 games. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is expected to play the Mike position in the fall.

Campbell, a redshirt junior wideout from Akron, Ohio, will be one of Ohio State’s top targets at wide receiver in 2017, as well as its premier return man. Campbell caught 13 passes for 121 yards last season and led the Big Ten in kickoff return average with 27.8 yards per return.

Campbell and Worley join 10 other teammates on watch lists this season. For Baker, this is his third watch list nomination having received a nod for the Bronko Nagurski watch list and the Bednarik Award watch list.