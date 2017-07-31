Home » Sports » Football » Football: Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley not indicted after being accused of rape

Football: Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley not indicted after being accused of rape

By : hass-hill.1@osu.edu July 31, 2017 0

Former OSU cornerback Gareon Conley speaks with the media on March 5 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director

Former Ohio State and current Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was not indicted by a grand jury Monday evening after being accused of rape that occurred April 9 at a hotel in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement, “After a thorough investigation by the Cleveland Police Department, the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations of sexual assault against Gareon Conley were presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned a No Bill on all possible charges.”

The news was first reported by Fox 8 Cleveland.

Conley, who was selected with the 24th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, did not attend the draft because the rape allegation surfaced the week of event.

