Football: Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones traded to Los Angeles Chargers

Former Ohio State and national championship-winning quarterback Cardale Jones is heading to Los Angeles.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed the transaction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the second-year quarterback has been traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Los Angeles Chargers for a late-round pick. The Cleveland native was the Bills’ fourth-round pick in 2016, but primarily played spectator behind quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and E.J. Manuel in his rookie season.

Buffalo is trading QB Cardale Jones to LA Chargers for a late-round pick. Chargers get a new potential backup QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2017

Jones attempted just 11 passes, completing six of them for 96 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Jones will compete with three other quarterbacks — Mike Bercovici, Kellen Clemens and Eli Jenkins — for the second-string job behind starter Philip Rivers.

The former Buckeye will be joining two former college teammates in Los Angeles in the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 Joey Bosa and the Chargers’ 2016 third-round pick Joshua Perry.