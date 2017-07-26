Home » Sports » Football » Football: Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones traded to Los Angeles Chargers

Football: Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones traded to Los Angeles Chargers

By : myers.1669@osu.edu July 26, 2017 0

OSU then-redshirt junior quarterback Cardale Jones (12) on Oct. 3 during a game against Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana. Credit: Samantha Hollingshead / Former Photo Editor

Former Ohio State and national championship-winning quarterback Cardale Jones is heading to Los Angeles.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed the transaction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the second-year quarterback has been traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Los Angeles Chargers for a late-round pick. The Cleveland native was the Bills’ fourth-round pick in 2016, but primarily played spectator behind quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and E.J. Manuel in his rookie season.

Jones attempted just 11 passes, completing six of them for 96 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Jones will compete with three other quarterbacks — Mike Bercovici, Kellen Clemens and Eli Jenkins — for the second-string job behind starter Philip Rivers.

The former Buckeye will be joining two former college teammates in Los Angeles in the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 Joey Bosa and the Chargers’ 2016 third-round pick Joshua Perry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern