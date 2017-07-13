Football: Four Buckeyes named to Nagurski Trophy watch list, two linemen placed on Outland Trophy watch list

Four Ohio State football players were placed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and two Buckeyes offensive linemen were named to the Outland Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced Thursday morning.

The four “Silver Bullets” named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list include junior linebacker Jerome Baker, sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa, redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis and redshirt junior defensive end Sam Hubbard. Redshirt senior center Billy Price and senior left tackle Jamarco Jones were placed on the Outland Trophy watch list.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy recognizes the national defensive player of the year and the Outland Trophy honors the nation’s best interior lineman.

Baker finished with the second-most tackles (83) on Ohio State last season. Bosa racked up five sacks in 2016, the second-highest total on the team. Lewis, the reigning Big Ten defensive lineman of the year, led the team in sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (10.5) last year. Hubbard finished last season with eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Jones was named second-team all-Big Ten last season. Price has started 41 games at Ohio State and is a returning first-team All-American.

Only one Ohio State player, former linebacker James Laurinaitis, has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which was created in 1993. Four Buckeye offensive linemen have won the Outland Trophy. Most recently, former left tackle Orlando Pace was awarded with the trophy – which has been in existence since 1946 – in 1996.

The winner of the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be announced at a banquet Dec. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Outland Trophy will be awarded at a presentation banquet in Omaha, Nebraska, on Jan. 10, 2016.