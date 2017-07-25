Football: Ohio State under scholarship limit with Darius Slade transfer, Dylan Thompson not on scholarship

Ohio State football redshirt junior defensive end Darius Slade has transferred from the program, and defensive tackle Dylan Thompson is no longer on scholarship, coach Urban Meyer announced Monday.

Rated as high as the No. 30 strong-side defensive end by 247Sports as a senior in high school, Slade missed all of the 2016 season after suffering a lower leg injury in camp last fall.

Thompson, a four-star high school prospect, has battled injuries during his college career. He redshirted the 2014 season after a knee injury in fall camp, and had a quiet 2015 campaign due to his rehabilitation.

“He’s not on scholarship right now,” Meyer said. “He was ineligible last year so he’s to be determined.”

Ohio State is now under the NCAA’s 85-scholarship limit for the 2017 season.