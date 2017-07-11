Football: Six Buckeyes placed on preseason award watch lists

The season has yet to begin for the Ohio State football team, but lofty expectations are already being placed on several of its players as six members of the squad were placed on award watch lists by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Maxwell Award — an honor given to an athlete deemed the player of the year — has a pair of Ohio State players making the watch list as redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett and redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber were announced by the club as potential names to watch this season.

Four more Ohio State players were added to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list — given to the defensive player of the year — as it was announced that sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa, redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis, junior cornerback Denzel Ward and junior linebacker Jerome Baker would represent the Buckeyes on the list.

Last season, Barrett was named one of the 18 announced semifinalists for the Maxwell Award after being named to the watch list before the season began. Barrett had also been named to the watch list prior to the start of the 2015 season.

This is also the second time Lewis has been placed on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as the reigning Big Ten defensive lineman of the year was also placed on the list for the 2016 season.

The club will announce semifinalists for both awards on Oct. 30, 2017, and a trio of finalists for each award later on Nov. 20, 2017. The respective winners of each award will be announced on Dec. 7, 2017 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.