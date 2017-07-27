Football: Three-star defensive back Marcus Hooker commits to Ohio State

Just a couple months after his brother, Malik, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, three-star 2018 cornerback class Marcus Hooker committed to Ohio State Thursday afternoon.

Hooker, a New Castle, Pennsylvania, native, is the No. 587 overall player and the 52nd best cornerback in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Of the Buckeyes’ 16 commitments in their 2018 recruiting class, two players – Hooker and running back Master Teague – are three-star recruits.

Hooker joins four-star prospect Sevyn Banks as the only two cornerbacks in their class committed to Ohio State.