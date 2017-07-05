Men’s basketball: former Ohio State commit Dane Goodwin announces intention to play for Notre Dame

After decommitting from the Ohio State men’s basketball team on June 21, four-star shooting guard Dane Goodwin from the 2018 class has verbally committed to Notre Dame, the recruit tweeted Wednesday.

He had committed to Ohio State — led by former head coach Thad Matta — on Dec. 1, 2014.

Ready to be apart of the family!☘️ pic.twitter.com/ARmfvVqMtj — Dane Goodwin (@danegoodwin23) July 6, 2017

Previously the Buckeyes’ only 2018 recruit, Goodwin is the fourth-best prospect in the state of Ohio, 74th-best overall and 16th-best at his position, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The Buckeyes have no commits in their 2018 class. The Upper Arlington native was the third prospect in his class to decommit from Ohio State, following decommitments from four-star small forward Darius Bazeley (now committed to Syracuse) on April 26 and three-star small forward Justin Ahrens on June 6.