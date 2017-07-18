Men’s Basketball: Michigan guard Andrew Dakich to reportedly transfer to Ohio State

Former Michigan senior guard Andrew Dakich will be making the rare change from maize and blue to scarlet and gray as the graduate will transfer to Ohio State and be eligible to play his final season immediately, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Monday afternoon.

Andrew, the son of broadcaster Dan Dakich, did not play and redshirted last season. The 6-foot-2 guard played in 24 games for the Wolverines during the 2015-16 season, averaging just 4.1 minutes per game.

He originally walked on to Michigan, but was awarded a scholarship by coach John Beilein in January.

The transfer will add much-needed depth to the Buckeyes roster. Ohio State currently has 10 scholarship players on its roster, including four guards – Dakich, junior C.J. Jackson, redshirt senior Kam Williams and junior Joey Lane. Incoming freshman guard Musa Jallow is expected to join the program in the fall.