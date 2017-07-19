Men’s Basketball: Ohio State adds Musa Jallow, eligible to play 2017-18 season

Incoming freshman guard Musa Jallow has signed with Ohio State and will be eligible to play in the 2017-18 season, the school announced Wednesday. A team spokesman confirmed Jallow will join the program in late August when the rest of the student body arrives at school.

Originally a prospect scheduled to begin college after graduating high school in 2018, Jallow committed to Ohio State July 7 with the intention of reclassifying and becoming eligible to play in the upcoming season.

“Musa is a physical, athletic, versatile player and defender,” coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “He possesses a high motor, intelligence and a college ready body despite his young age. We are excited about his arrival here in the fall and his continued development throughout his career here.”

The Buckeyes now have 11 scholarship players, including fellow freshmen forwards Kaleb Wesson and Kyle Young, another late addition to Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound shooting guard is the No. 120 overall player in the 2017 recruiting cycle and the eighth-best player from his home state of Indiana. His late addition to Ohio State’s 2017 recruiting class improved it to the No. 1 class in the conference, according to 247Sports.