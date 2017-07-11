Men’s Basketball: Ohio State lands four-star 2018 prospect Torrence Watson

The Ohio State’s men’s basketball team reeled in its first recruit of the 2018 recruiting class when four-star shooting guard Torrence Watson announced his commitment to play for the Buckeyes Monday evening on Twitter.

The Saint Louis, Missouri, native is the No. 100 overall prospect and the 23rd-best shooting guard in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Though Watson is the first player in his class to commit to Ohio State, he is the third to join the Buckeyes since Chris Holtmann was hired. Four-star forwards Kyle Young and Musa Jallow – each in the 2017 recruiting class – committed to Ohio State on June 26 and July 7, respectively.

Three four-star players in the 2018 class – forwards Darius Bazley and Justin Ahrens and guard Dane Goodwin – have decommitted from Ohio State’s 2018 class.