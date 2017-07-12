Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Ohio State released its 2017-18 non-conference basketball schedule, highlighted by high-profile matchups against North Carolina and Gonzaga, Wednesday afternoon. No game times or TV networks have been announced for any games.

The Buckeyes, who finished 17-15 overall and 10-4 in non-conference play last season, will open their first season under new coach Chris Holtmann against Robert Morris Nov. 10. It will be the first of four home games as the team will face off against Radford (Nov. 12), Texas Southern (Nov. 16) and Northeastern (Nov. 19).

Then, Ohio State will head west to Portland, Oregon, to take part in the Phil Knight Invitational. There, the Buckeyes will play Gonzaga (Nov. 23), last year’s national championship runner-up, and either Florida or Stanford the next day (Nov. 24). As part of the invitational, Ohio State will play a game Nov. 26 against a team to be determined before heading back to Columbus.

Nov. 29, Ohio State will play host to Clemson as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Buckeyes will play two Big Ten games, both of which have not been announced, at the beginning of December. Then, Holtmann’s team will play a stretch of three home games in the Schottenstein Center as William and Mary (Dec. 9), Appalachian State (Dec. 16) and The Citadel (Dec. 19) come to town.

A few days later, Ohio State will look to knock off defending champion North Carolina (Dec. 23) in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans. One week later, the Buckeyes will host Miami (Ohio) in their final non-conference game of the season (Dec. 30).

Ohio State will not play any non-conference road games in away arenas as every non-home game is played at a neutral site. Last year the former coach Thad Matta’s team played away games in Navy’s and Virginia’s arenas.

The Buckeyes will release their 18-game Big Ten schedule at a later date, along with game times and TV broadcasts.

Here is the full non-conference schedule. Opponents in bold represent home games.

Friday, Nov. 10 – Robert Morris

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Radford

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Texas Southern

Sunday, Nov. 19 – Northeastern

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Gonzaga

Friday, Nov. 24 – Florida/Stanford

Sunday, Nov. 26 – TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 9 – William and Mary

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Appalachian State

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – The Citadel

Saturday, Dec. 23 – North Carolina

Saturday, Dec. 30 – Miami (Ohio)