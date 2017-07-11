Men’s basketball: Quadrian Banks hired as strength and conditioning coach

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann continued to round out the remainder of his coaching staff, adding Quadrian Banks as the team’s strength and conditioning coach, the school announced Friday.

Banks had previously been serving as the performance and conditioning coach for the Indianapolis Colts, starting in January 2016, and had spent three years before that as assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I am very excited about the addition of Quadrian,” Holtmann said. “He is an elite strength coach and has extensive experience working with athletes at the highest level.”

This is the second time Banks will work under Holtmann. The two worked together from January 2011 to March 2013 at Gardner Webb when Banks served as the director of athletic performance during Holtmann’s time there as head coach.

Banks began his career as a student strength and conditioning intern coach with the University of Texas in 2001, where he received an undergraduate degree in Kinesiology – Health Promotion and Fitness. He worked with the Longhorns until 2004, and then traveled 116 miles west to Prairie View A&M where he took on the role of head strength and conditioning coach and received his Masters of Education.

He then spent a year and a half working in the state of Virginia as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, first at Hampton University from January 2007 to July 2007, and then at the University of Richmond from July 2007 to August 2008. This was followed by another year and a half stint working under the same title with the University of Mississippi from August 2008 to May 2010 before joining Holtmann at Gardner Webb.

“My family and I are extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the Buckeye family,” Banks said. “I look forward to getting to work.”