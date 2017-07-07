Men’s basketball: Musa Jallow commits to Ohio State, will play in 2017-18 season

Ohio State men’s basketball 2017-18 roster receives immediate help in the form of Musa Jallow.

The four-star shooting guard committed to coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes Friday night and will reclassify to the 2017 class making him immediately eligible.

The prospect was originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class, but Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch tweeted that he had reclassified to the 2017 class just before his announcement.

The Bloomington, Indiana, native received offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt and Indiana, as well as an offer from Butler while Holtmann was the coach. The initial offer from Ohio State came in May during former Ohio State coach Thad Matta’s tenure.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Jallow is the eighth-ranked prospect in the state of Indiana and 120th overall, according to 247Sports composite rankings. The scouting site also pegs the Bloomington North product as the 31st-best shooting guard.

Jallow is the second recruit to announce his intention to play for Holtmann at Ohio State, following 2017 forward Kyle Young who flipped from Butler to Ohio State a week after the Holtmann was hired.

The Buckeyes had lost all three previous commitments to the 2018 class — each were considered four-star prospects by 247Sports composite rankings. Small forward Darius Bazley decommitted prior to Matta’s exit on April 6, and small forward Justin Ahrens and shooting guard Dane Goodwin both re-opened their recruitments on June 6 and June 21, respectively, after it was announced Matta would be leaving.

Bazley verbally committed to Syracuse on Monday while Goodwin gave his word to Notre Dame on Wednesday.