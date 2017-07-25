Football: Barrett, Lewis make preseason honorees list

CHICAGO — Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett and redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis were named to the preseason conference honorees list Monday before the start of Big Ten Media Days.

Barrett made the list for the second straight season along with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Lewis, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, earned his first honors.

Other East Division honorees include Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales.

Barrett, a preseason candidate for conference offensive player of the year, enters his fourth season overall and third full season as a starter at Ohio State. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native threw for 2,555 yards and ran for 845 yards with 33 total touchdowns in 2016. He was named Big Ten Quarterback of the Year last season.

Lewis registered 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last year, finishing first in both categories on the team last season.