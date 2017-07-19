Quarterback J.T. Barrett placed on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list

For the second year in a row, redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list Wednesday morning.

This award is handed out to the nation’s best quarterback. Thirty quarterbacks appear on this watch list including fellow Big Ten signal-callers Wilton Speight (Michigan) and Trace McSorley (Penn State).

This is the third preseason award to name Barrett as a player to watch. He was placed on the Maxwell Award watch list and was named as a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Only one former Ohio State player – Troy Smith in 2006 – has won the award which has been handed out since 1977.

The candidates will be narrowed down to 16 semifinalists Nov. 7 and three finalists will be named Nov.20. Then, the winner will be announced Dec. 7 at the College Football Awards.