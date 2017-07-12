What’s up: July 13-19: Art, music and local markets

Thursday, July 13

Healthy Bites Festival, 6 p.m. at Strongwater Food and Spirits, 401 W. Town St. Columbus Underground and Shipt bring healthy local foods and wellness companies together in this one-night event. The festival features food tastings, yoga sessions, live music, massage sessions and much more. Tickets start at $25 plus fees on Eventbrite.

Heritage Music Festival, 6 p.m. at Mayme Moore Park, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave. The 19th annual festival brings local, regional and national jazz and classical R&B artists to The King Arts Complex. The festival runs every Thursday from July 13 to August 17. Admission is free.

Think Like an Artist, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. Meet filmmaker Keida Mascaro with music by Women in Music Columbus and receive a signature Pink Cadillac Cocktail. Admission is “pay what you want.”

Open bark night, 6:30 p.m. at BARK, 445 N. High St. Bring your dog along to enjoy comedy, pizza and drinks –– all proceeds will benefit Pets Without Parents. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Improv Wars, 7:30 p.m. at Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. Enjoy head-to-head comedy battles during this year’s Summer Smash Finals. Tickets are $5 on www.shadowboxlive.org.

Friday, July 14

“Moana,” 8 p.m. at Weinland Park, 1280 Summit St. Veritas Community Church will bring Disney’s hit 2016 film to the big screen as part of its Weinland Park Movie Night series. Admission is free and popcorn will be provided.

AFI and Circa Survive, 6:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rock groups will bring their co-headlining summer tour to Columbus. Tickets are $32 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

Urban Jazz Coalition, 10 a.m. at Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music, 5601 N. High St. One of the hottest live performance contemporary jazz ensembles will perform. Tickets are $10 and available at www.tickets.vendini.com.

Saturday, July 15

German Village Art Crawl, 5 p.m. at the German Village Society, 588 S. 3rd St. Macon Alley in German Village will become an art gallery showcasing 37 local painters, sculptors, pottery makers, woodworkers and jewelers. Advanced tickets are $20 and are available at www.germanvillage.com, and general admission tickets are available for $25 at the gate.

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra combines with award-winning rapper, activist, filmmaker and poet Common to perform music from his latest album “Black America Again.” Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Kavita Krishnamurthy, 6:30 p.m. at the Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. The Indian playback singer will perform. Tickets start at $26.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Famous Dex, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The rapper will perform with Lil Pump & Friends. Tickets start at $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Brit Floyd, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The English Pink Floyd tribute band will perform. Tickets are $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Yoga + Tacos, 10 a.m. at Cosecha Cocina, 987 N. 4th St. Join Modo Yoga Columbus for a complimentary yoga class followed by Cosecha tacos for lunch. Admission is free, but registration is required and available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, July 16

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located on the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the picnic will feature handmade and vintage fine art and jewelry from local vendors. The market will run every Sunday until October. Admission is free.

The Deeptones, 12:30 p.m. at Goodale Park, 120 Goodale St. The ten-piece deep funk band will perform under the gazebo. Admission is free.

The Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. at Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr in Dublin, Ohio. The country group will perform as part of the 34th annual “Sundays at Scioto.” Dinner and dessert will also be offered. Admission is free and donations are encouraged.

Sunlight Market, 11 a.m. on Gay Street in downtown Columbus. The monthly outdoor street festival and marketplace features more than 50 sidewalk vendors, street musicians and sidewalk patios. Admission is free.

Monday, July 17

Columbus Restaurant Week begins. Enjoy three-course meals at a fraction of the price at more than 120 of Columbus’ best restaurants. Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended. Restaurant week runs through July 22.

New Found Glory, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The South Florida pop-punk band will perform with rock band Can’t Swim. Tickets are $22 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Two Weeks Notice Comedy Showcase, 6:30 p.m. at Four Strings Brewing Co., 985 W. 6th Ave. The bi-monthly show features comedians Johnny Phillips and Georgia Barnes and a showcase of talent they curate. Admission is free.

Tuesday, July 18

Slayer, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Californian heavy metal band will perform alongside Lamb of God and Behemoth. Tickets are $48.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, July 19

Violent Femmes and Echo and the Bunnymen, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rock bands will perform as part of their co-headlining summer tour with opener Ava Mendoza. Tickets are $38.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Shop from local farmers, enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations and enjoy live music and food trucks. Admission is free.

Cakeskis & Brewskis, 4 p.m. at North High Brewing Co., 1288 N. High St. Four beer and cupcake pairings will be offered and extra cupcakes will also be on sale. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.