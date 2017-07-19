What’s up: July 20-26: A festival for every taste

Thursday, July 20

Roger Waters, 8 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. The English singer, songwriter and co-founder of Pink Floyd will perform as part of his “Us + Them” tour, and will also feature songs from Pink Floyd. Tickets start at $55 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Think Like an Artist, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. Meet fashion designer Celeste Malvar Stewart and the Alternative Fashion Mob with music by DJ James Brown. Also enjoy the evening’s signature cocktail, The Classic Vinyl. Admission is pay-what-you-want.

Columbus Restaurant Week continues. Enjoy three-course meals at a fraction of the price at more than 120 of Columbus’ best restaurants. Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended. Restaurant week runs through Saturday

“Model Shop,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. A classic take on Los Angeles, the 1969 film stars Gary Lockwood who falls for a French model played by Anouk Aimee. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

“Wattstax,” 9 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts Drive-In, 1871 N. High St. The landmark 1973 concert film features performances by The Staple Singers, Isaac Hayes, The Bar-Kays, and other great R&B and soul artists, as well as comedy from a pre-stardom Richard Pryor. Admission is free.

Friday, July 21

Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest, All day on both sides of the Scioto River at Bicentennial, West Bank and Genoa parks. The summertime tradition offers jazz and rib enthusiasts the finest selection of music and barbeque. The newly revitalized festival offers three days of jazz music by local and internationally acclaimed musicians, while barbeque pitmasters serve ribs, chicken and much more. Admission is free.

Sommerfest, doors open at 5 p.m. at the Germania Biergarten, 543 S. Front St. Explore a small piece of Germany right inside Columbus’ brewery district. Enjoy an evening of live music, dancing and a variety of German food favorites. Admission is free and open to the public.

Raekwon, 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The rapper will perform as part of “The Wild Tour.” Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

“Dawson City: Frozen Time,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. The 2016 Bill Morrison documentary portrays the true history of over 500 film reels from the early 1900s that were lost for over 50 years until their discovery in a subarctic swimming pool in Yukon Territory. The film will also play on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Saturday, July 22

2X2 Hip Hop Festival, doors open at 12 p.m. at Rice Paddy Motorcycles, 1454 N. Grant Ave. Ohio’s only all-day hip-hop festival is back for its third year. The annual event will showcase some of the country’s best independent and underground hip-hop talent, along with live music, live graffiti art and more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Barkin Brunch, 9 a.m. at The Crest Gastropub, 2855 Indianola Ave. Enjoy The Crest’s brunch menu and support the Cause for Canines Rescue. No dogs are allowed at this event.

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will perform with rock band Three Dog Night. Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Whitey Morgan and the 78s, 8 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The honky-tonk artist from Flint, Michigan, will perform with his band. Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Smoothies and Succulents, 2 p.m. at TRISM, 1636 N. High St. Learn about the desert plants, caring instructions and using the right soil while you create your own succulent container garden in this workshop. All materials used and a smoothie are included in the ticket price. Tickets are $48 on Eventbrite.

Sunday, July 23

All Time Low, 5:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rock band will perform as part of its “Young Renegades Tour.” Tickets are $25 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located on the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the picnic will feature handmade and vintage fine art and jewelry from local vendors. The market will run every Sunday until October. Admission is free.

Yoga Day, 11 a.m. at Huntington Park Stadium, 330 Huntington Park Lane. Enjoy a 60-minute class led by Modo Yoga Columbus on center field and return for a Columbus Clippers game at 4:05 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes a ticket to the game.

Yellow Paper Planes, 12:30 p.m. at Goodale Park, 120 Goodale St. The indie artist will perform as part of the Goodale Park Music Series. Admission is free.

Monday, July 24

Grandview Taco & Tequila Fest, 6 p.m. at Balboa, 1312 Grandview Ave. Celebrate national tequila day at the inaugural festival. Seventeen tequila companies will be offering samples and cocktails, while local Grandview eateries will be offering samples of their signature tacos. The event is 21 and over. Tickets are $20 and available on Eventbrite.

“Kong Skull Island,” 5:30 p.m. in the Senate Chamber at the Ohio Union. Enjoy the 2017 film as part of OUAB’s Summer Flicks for Free. Admission is free with a BuckID and popcorn will be provided.

Tuesday, July 25

Dashboard Confessional, 6:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Florida-native emo band will perform with All-American Rejects. Tickets are $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

“The Fly,” 1:30 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. The 1958 film will be shown as part of the Wexner’s free Tuesday Matinees. The film sees a scientist’s experiment go wrong as he swaps his head and arm with the head and claw of a fly. Admission is free.

Wednesday, July 26

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The alternative rock bands will perform as part of their co-headlining “Looking for Summer Tour.” Tickets are $37.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Shop from local farmers, enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations and enjoy live music and food trucks. Admission is free.

Ohio State Fair, begins at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The annual fair has brought live music, rides, competitions, hundreds of exhibits and a variety of food options to Columbus since 1846, offering fun for all ages every year. Single-day tickets start at $6 on Ticketmaster and are also available at the gate.