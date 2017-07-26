What’s up: July 27- August 2: July wraps up with concerts, performances

Thursday, July 27

School of Rock All Stars, 6:30 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The School of Rock will bring its national tour of its best young musicians to Columbus with special guest, Twisted Sister’s Eddie Ojeda. Tickets are $10 plus fees via Ticketweb.

Foster the People, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The indie-pop band will perform tracks off its newest album “Sacred Hearts Club.” Tickets start at $35.43 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Ohio State Fair continues at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The annual fair brings live music, rides, competitions, exhibitions, fair food and much more through August 6. Single-day tickets start at $6 via Ticketmaster or at the gate.

Think like an Artist, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. This week’s installment features comedian Travis Hoewischer, music by “MyFriendsAreFamous” and signature cocktail, The Punchline. Admission is pay-what-you-want.

Friday, July 28

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

BWB Jazz Jam, 7:30 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The show will feature jazz musicians Rick Braun, Kirk Whalum and Norman Brown. Tickets are $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will play with the Ohio State Marching Band. Tickets are $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Saturday, July 29

Making Midwest Fest, 9 a.m. at the Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St. The two-day event features a collaboration of creatives from across the region. General admission tickets are $50 via Eventbrite.

The Grandview Hop, 5 p.m. on Grandview Avenue. The event will feature live music, food, local art and shopping and a variety of activities throughout the evening. Admission is free.

The Shadowboxers, 7 p.m. at the Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The pop group will perform. Tickets are $12.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

The Melvins, 8 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The hard rock-metal band will perform. Tickets are $20 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Jidenna, 9 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The hip-hop artist will perform. Tickets are $20 plus fees via Ticketweb.

Alabama, 7 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The country-folk group will perform at the Ohio State Fair. Tickets start at $40 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Sunday, July 30

Social Distortion, 6 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The punk-rock band will perform. Tickets are $38.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Goodale Park Music Series, 12:30 p.m. at Goodale Park, 120 Goodale St. Bummers will perform under the gazebo. Admission is free.

Gabriel Iglesias, 7:30 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The comedian brings his “20 years of Comedy Tour” to the Ohio State Fair. Tickets start at $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Monday, July 31

For King and Country, 7 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The Christian-pop duo will perform with special guest Zach Williams. Tickets start at $20 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Tuesday, August 1

Blink-182, 6:30 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rock-pop group will perform with Four Year Strong. Tickets are sold out but resale tickets are available starting at $75 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Cole Swindell, 7:30 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The country music singer and songwriter will perform. Tickets start at $27 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, August 2

Maddie and Tae, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The female country music duo will perform. Tickets are $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Shop from local farmers, enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations and enjoy live music and food trucks. Admission is free.

Jimmy Herring, 7 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The guitarist will perform with his new band, The Invisible Whip. Tickets are $27 plus fees via Ticketweb.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 7 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The musicians will perform alongside .38 Special. Tickets start at $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.