What’s up: July 6-12: A concert for everyday of the week

Thursday, July 6

Yonder Mountain String Band, 7:30 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The progressive bluegrass group will perform. Tickets are $35 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Think Like An Artist, 7 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. Create your own drink label and sample three to four of Platform Beer Co.’s best brews. Live music by Matt Monta and The Haymakers. Admission is $10 plus pay what you want.

COSI After Dark, 5:30 p.m. at COSI, 333 E. Broad St. Explore COSI with this 21-and-over event, drinks and activities with this month’s theme, “It Came From Outer Space.” Admission is $14 in advance and $16 at the door.

Speak Easy, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Guests will enjoy live storytelling and the chance to grab the microphone themselves. Tickets are $5 at the door.

“Leadbelly,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. The 1976 film starring Roger Mosley highlights the good and bad times of the legendary blues and folk musician Huddie “Leadbelly” Ledbetter. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Lou Dog Trio, 7 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave. The Sublime tribute band will perform. Tickets are $7 plus fees on Ticketweb.

The Bright Light Social Hour, 8:30 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The rock group from Austin, Texas will perform. Tickets are $12 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Friday, July 7

Lil Wayne, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rap artist will perform as part of 106.7 The Beat’s Summer Beatdown. The event was rescheduled due to severe weather on June 23 and all previously bought tickets will be honored. Tickets are $47.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

North Market Ohio Wine Festival, 6 p.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. The three-day event is the market’s 16th annual wine festival, bringing together a collection of the finest wineries in Ohio. Tickets start at $25 on Eventbrite.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

“Reflections in a Golden Eye,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. Based on the novel by Carson McCullers, the 1967 film starring Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor explores the relationships of couples on a southern military base. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Seven/Seven/Seventeen, 7 a.m. at Park Street Patio, 533 Park St. As part of the Columbus Reggae Rock and Arts Festival, the all-day event will feature groups including the Quasi Kings, Andy Shaw Band, See Water, Urban Tropic and Future Modern. Tickets are $7 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Saturday, July 8

Sticky Fingers Food Fest, 3 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. Enjoy a variety of vendors, food trucks and rock music at the second annual festival. Blue Oyster Cult and Tom Keifer will perform. Tickets are $19.96 on Ticketmaster.

PBJ & Jazz, 12 p.m. at The Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St. The event will feature a free jazz concert by Bright Moments Quintet and an art project conducted by the Columbus Museum of Art at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

2017 Summer Jam West, 11 a.m. at Westgate Park, 455 S. Westgate Ave. The annual music and art festival brings live bands and food trucks for an all day affair. Admission is free.

Picnic with the Pops, 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will feature the music of Elton John in its “Remember When Rock Was Young” show. Tickets are $25 on Ticketmaster.

“The Sugarland Express,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. The 1974 film and Steven Spielberg’s first theatrical feature stars Goldie Hawn, who plays a mother who busts her husband out of a Texas jail so they can save their son from foster care. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the general public.

Sunday, July 9

Merion Village Garden Tour, 10 a.m. at Moeller Park, 281 Hanford St. The 18th annual tour features 10 neighborhood gardens and several community interest points in Merion Village, located on the city’s south side. Admission is free.

Vegan Nacho Fundraiser, 1 p.m. at It’s All Natural, 1360 Cherry Bottom Rd. Three of the city’s popular vegan eateries will serve up nachos benefiting the efforts of the Columbus Veg Community. Admission is $10.

Goodale Park Music Series, 12:30 p.m. at Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St. The local, adventure-folk band Hebdo will play at the gazebo. Admission is free.

Chris Fleming, 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St. The comedian and YouTube star will perform. Tickets start at $26.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Monday, July 10

Adam Ezra Group, 7 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave. The country music group will perform. Tickets are free and can be ordered on Ticketweb.

OUAB goes to Glass Axis, 5:30 p.m. at Glass Axis, 710 W. Short St. Glass artists will instruct students on how to make a blown glass ornament. Admission is free with a BuckID, but reservations are required.

Tuesday, July 11

“The Day the Earth Stood Still,” 1:30 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. This week’s free Tuesday matinee features Robert Wise’s 1951 film, an American sci-fi classic for its alien invasions and cultural commentary. Admission is free.

Tony Monaco Trio, 9 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The jazz group will perform. Tickets are $5 plus fees on Ticketweb.

Wednesday, July 12

Mystery Science Theater Live!, 8 p.m. at the Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. Creator Joel Hodgson and host Jonah Ray bring the popular science comedy to life on the show’s first-ever live tour. Tickets start at $39.50 on Ticketmaster.

Levi Platero, 8:30 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The R&B-soul music artist will perform. Tickets are $12 plus fees on Ticketweb.