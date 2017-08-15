Amazon Pickup Location Introduced to Ohio State Campus

Amazon’s newest free service for Prime and Prime Student members is set to open on Ohio State campus, according to a release sent out Tuesday.

The exact date of the store’s opening is not provided in the release — at the time of publication The Lantern’s request to Amazon for this information has not been returned — however the location is familiar to students: High Street.

At the 2114 North High Street location, between Lane Avenue and Frambes Avenue — previously the location of now closed UniversiTEES — shoppers will be able to pick up a selection of daily essentials in two minutes or less, according to the release. Items available with what the company is calling “Instant Pickup” include snacks, drinks and electronics, as well as some of Amazon’s devices like Alexa, an electronic that recognizes vocal commands and performs tasks such as setting alarms and playing music.

“Instant Pickup is another way Amazon is making life more convenient for Prime members,” Ripley MacDonald, Director of Student Programs at Amazon, said in the release. “As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, customers consistently tell us that they want items even faster. Whether it’s a snack on-the-go, replacing a lost phone charger in the middle of a hectic day or adding Alexa to your life with an Echo, Instant Pickup saves Prime members time.”

Along with Ohio State’s campus, Amazon Pickup will open in five of Amazon’s fully staffed locations: Los Angeles, Atlanta, Berkeley, Calif. and College Park, Md. The service’s website currently shows only the Berkeley and Los Angeles locations as currently operating.

Amazon, primarily known for its website and delivery service of goods ranging from clothes to blenders to books, is widening its grip in the consumer market as of late, with its buyout of Whole Foods and its opening of new Pickup locations.