Campus area crime map

A man reported to the Columbus Division of Police that he was assaulted on North Fourth Street near East 16th Avenue at 12:38 a.m. on Aug. 21. According to the online police log, an unknown suspect cut the man’s left leg with a knife.

A man not affiliated with Ohio state was arrested by University Police Aug. 22 at 2:03 a.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia at an Ackerman Road building belonging to the The Wexner Medical Center.

A 19-year-old woman not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police for operating a vehicle while under the influence in the Ohio Union North parking garage Friday at 2:51 a.m.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred in a residence on North Fourth Street near East 16th Avenue at 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the online police log, a woman was punched and thrown.