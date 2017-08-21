Campus area crime map Aug. 14 – 20

University Police arrested a man not affiliated with Ohio State on Aug. 14 at 2:36 a.m. operating a vehicle while impaired on West 11th Avenue near North High Street.

A burglary was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred on Aug. 14 between 9:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at a residence located on McMillen Avenue near North High Street. The reporting person said an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole over $1,800 worth of property including a laptop computer and a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on Thursday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. at a residence on Summit Street near East 14th Avenue. Two gaming systems were stolen from the living room by an unknown suspect.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 4 p.m. Friday and 10:30 p.m. Saturday at an East Hudson Street residence near Indianola Avenue. The reporting person told police that an unknown suspect or suspects entered the residence and stole $1,730 worth of electronics and jewelry.

A man was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Sunday on East 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue for aggravated burglary, criminal damaging and endangering. According to the online police log, the man allegedly damaged windows of two separate properties and entered the second property through a window he punched through, then assaulted two people. The man was arrested on site and transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on North Pearl Street near East 14th Avenue on Sunday at 2:30 a.m.

