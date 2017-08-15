Campus area crime map Aug. 7 – 13

A burglary was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at the Mikey’s Late Night Slice located on East Duncan Street near North High Street on Aug. 8 at 5:30 a.m. According to the online police log, surveillance video shows a suspect breaking through the front door and robbing both a safe and an iPad.

An incident of aggravated menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on North High Street near East Hudson Street at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday. According to the online log, the person reporting told police a Shamrock Towing employee pointed a handgun at him after a dispute over towing enforcement. The Shamrock employee denied the allegation to police.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University police on Borror Drive at 4:32 p.m. Friday for possession of drugs.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 10:50 p.m. Friday at the corner of Mcmillen and Hunter avenues. According to the online police log, a man pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to others.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.