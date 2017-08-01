Campus area crime map July 24 – 30

A burglary was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred on July 24 at 11 a.m. at a residence on East 17th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, an unknown suspect, or suspects, entered the home through an unlocked back door and stole a laptop.

A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred at 2 a.m. Thursday on North Fourth Street near East 12th Avenue. According to the online log of the Columbus Police, an unknown suspect retrieved the vehicle’s keys from the kitchen table inside a residence and drove off with the vehicle.

University Police arrested a man not affiliated with Ohio State for possession of drugs in the Ohio Union South parking garage at 12:34 a.m. Saturday.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 10:31 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk east of the Kroger located at North High Street and East 7th Avenue. According to the online log, a man told police he was punched in the face three times before being robbed of $10 in $1 bills.

A robbery reportedly occurred on East 12th Avenue near Indianola Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the online log, a woman told police she was walking eastbound along East 12th Avenue when an unknown suspect came up from behind her, grabbed her purse — which contained her iPhone — and ran off.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.