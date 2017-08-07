Campus area crime map July 31 – Aug. 6

A sexual assault was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 43rd cruiser district. (Not depicted on the map.)

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. for theft at the Scarlet Ribbon Gift Shop located in the Wexner Medical Center.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police at 1:37 a.m. Friday at Knowlton Hall for possessing criminal tools.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police at 1:07 a.m. Sunday at Wexner Medical Center for domestic violence.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.