Football: Five-star offensive tackle Doug Nester announces his commitment to Ohio State

Ohio State received the first commitment in its 2019 recruiting class when five-star offensive tackle Doug Nester announced his pledge to play for the Buckeyes Saturday evening on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5.5, 295-pound lineman is the top-ranked player from West Virginia in the history of 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 36 overall player in the nation and the third-best offensive tackle in his class.

The Huntington, West Virginia, native would be the first player from his home state to sign with Ohio State since tight end R.J. Coleman from Clarksburg, West Virginia, in 2002.

Nester is the second five-star prospect to commit to a Big Ten program. He might end up blocking the first – defensive end prospect Stephen Herron Jr. – as he committed to Michigan July 29.